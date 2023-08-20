Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 30 ranking) will face Lauren Davis (No. 49) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, August 20.

Cocciaretto carries -165 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 against Davis (+130).

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Lauren Davis Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Lauren Davis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elisabetta Cocciaretto has a 62.3% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Lauren Davis -165 Odds to Win Match +130 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Lauren Davis Trends and Insights

Cocciaretto most recently competed on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 5-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 38-ranked Sloane Stephens .

In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Davis was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.

Cocciaretto has played 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match.

On hard courts, Cocciaretto has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.3 games per match while winning 51.5% of games.

In her 46 matches in the past year across all court types, Davis is averaging 21.8 games per match while winning 50.4% of those games.

Davis has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.1% of games.

Cocciaretto and Davis have met three times dating back to 2015, and Cocciaretto has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-3, 6-0 victory in their most recent matchup on May 10, 2023 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In six total sets against each other, Cocciaretto has won four, while Davis has claimed two.

Cocciaretto and Davis have squared off in 51 total games, and Cocciaretto has won more often, securing 32 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Cocciaretto and Davis are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

