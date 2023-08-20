In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Jasmine Paolini (ranked No. 43) faces Emma Navarro (No. 53).

Navarro is getting -120 odds to claim a win against Paolini (-105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 54.5% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Jasmine Paolini -120 Odds to Win Match -105 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

Navarro is coming off a loss to No. 36-ranked Petra Martic, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Paolini was taken down in the quarterfinals by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 2-6.

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Navarro has played 20.2 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

On hard courts, Navarro has played 10 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.

Paolini has averaged 21.3 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.

Paolini is averaging 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Paolini have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.