Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Jasmine Paolini (ranked No. 43) faces Emma Navarro (No. 53).
Navarro is getting -120 odds to claim a win against Paolini (-105).
Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Emma Navarro
|Jasmine Paolini
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-105
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|51.2%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Emma Navarro vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights
- Navarro is coming off a loss to No. 36-ranked Petra Martic, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In the Western & Southern Open (her most recent tournament), Paolini was taken down in the quarterfinals by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff, 3-6, 2-6.
- Through 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Navarro has played 20.2 games per match and won 50.8% of them.
- On hard courts, Navarro has played 10 matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 49.6% of games.
- Paolini has averaged 21.3 games per match in her 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.6% of the games.
- Paolini is averaging 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Paolini have not matched up on the court.
