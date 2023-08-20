Gleyber Torres vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox, with Josh Winckowski on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 122 hits and an OBP of .332, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .430.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 87 of 121 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (14.0%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Torres has had an RBI in 32 games this year (26.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (12.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|55
|.271
|AVG
|.259
|.349
|OBP
|.313
|.475
|SLG
|.384
|22
|XBH
|16
|13
|HR
|5
|30
|RBI
|19
|37/29
|K/BB
|34/18
|7
|SB
|5
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 160 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Winckowski will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 44 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 appearances.
