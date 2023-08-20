Harrison Bader vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Harrison Bader (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .252 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 61.6% of his games this year (45 of 73), with more than one hit 14 times (19.2%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.6%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 41.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.2%.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|33
|.246
|AVG
|.258
|.286
|OBP
|.287
|.406
|SLG
|.367
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|26/6
|K/BB
|22/5
|7
|SB
|7
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Winckowski will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 25-year-old righty has pitched in relief 44 times this season.
- In his 44 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .283 against him. He has a 3.20 ERA and averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
