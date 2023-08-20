No. 39-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu will face No. 33 Mayar Sherif in the Tennis in the Land Round of 32 on Sunday, August 20.

Begu has -145 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Sherif (+110).

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Irina-Camelia Begu has a 59.2% chance to win.

Irina-Camelia Begu Mayar Sherif -145 Odds to Win Match +110 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 53.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.8

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Begu was beaten by No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 2-6, in the Round of 64.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, Sherif went down 2-6, 2-6 versus Cori Gauff.

Begu has played 20.5 games per match in her 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Begu has played 21.5 games per match in her 12 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Sherif has averaged 21.9 games per match through her 37 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.2% of the games.

Sherif is averaging 21.2 games per match and 10.3 games per set through 15 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Begu and Sherif have not met on the court.

