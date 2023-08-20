After hitting .270 with two doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Josh Winckowski) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .253.
  • In 57.1% of his games this season (52 of 91), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this year (22 of 91), with two or more RBI nine times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 44
.236 AVG .267
.293 OBP .341
.362 SLG .363
9 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
17/9 K/BB 36/17
5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Winckowski will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander has 44 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In 44 appearances this season, he has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .283 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.