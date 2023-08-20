After hitting .270 with two doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Josh Winckowski) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski

Josh Winckowski TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .253.

In 57.1% of his games this season (52 of 91), Kiner-Falefa has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.6%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 24.2% of his games this year (22 of 91), with two or more RBI nine times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.5%.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .236 AVG .267 .293 OBP .341 .362 SLG .363 9 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 17/9 K/BB 36/17 5 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings