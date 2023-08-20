Jarren Duran vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jarren Duran (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 34 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .295.
- Duran has had a hit in 62 of 99 games this season (62.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (26.3%).
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (8.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has driven in a run in 27 games this year (27.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (35.4%), including eight multi-run games (8.1%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|48
|.315
|AVG
|.275
|.379
|OBP
|.309
|.531
|SLG
|.437
|23
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|40/16
|K/BB
|49/7
|14
|SB
|9
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
