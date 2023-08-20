As of August 20 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +1800, place them seventh in the league.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, five Jets games hit the over.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

New York won just twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.

In the AFC East the Jets won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games with the Packers last year.

Rodgers also ran for 94 yards and one TD.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Vikings last season.

Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In 15 games played for the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +5000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

