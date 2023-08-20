Justin Turner vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is batting .286 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 80 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 37 times.
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 55 of 111 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.311
|AVG
|.259
|.367
|OBP
|.339
|.489
|SLG
|.468
|22
|XBH
|22
|9
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|37
|37/17
|K/BB
|42/23
|1
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
