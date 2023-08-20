Kyle Higashioka vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (batting .231 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), battle starter Josh Winckowski and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Red Sox Starter: Josh Winckowski
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .230 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 32 of 66 games this year (48.5%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (13.6%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this season (10.6%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has had an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.1%).
- He has scored in 16 of 66 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.216
|AVG
|.241
|.260
|OBP
|.272
|.443
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|30/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Winckowski will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief 44 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .283 against him this season. He has a 3.20 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 44 appearances.
