In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 47) takes on Anna Blinkova (No. 37).

Blinkova is the favorite (-125) in this match, compared to the underdog Zhu, who is +100.

Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 55.6% chance to win.

Lin Zhu Anna Blinkova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Zhu came up short 3-6, 5-7 versus Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Blinkova was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova, 6-7, 0-6.

Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zhu has played 21.3 games per match and won 49.4% of them.

Zhu has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Blinkova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.7% of the games.

Blinkova has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.8% of those games.

Zhu and Blinkova have met one time dating back to 2015, in the China Open qualifying round. Blinkova claimed victory in that match 6-4, 6-2.

Blinkova and Zhu have played two total sets, with Blinkova taking two of them and Zhu zero.

Blinkova has taken 12 games (66.7% win rate) against Zhu, who has secured six games.

Blinkova and Zhu have played one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

