Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Lin Zhu (ranked No. 47) takes on Anna Blinkova (No. 37).
Blinkova is the favorite (-125) in this match, compared to the underdog Zhu, who is +100.
Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Blinkova has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Lin Zhu
|Anna Blinkova
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|48.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.6
Lin Zhu vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights
- Zhu came up short 3-6, 5-7 versus Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).
- In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Blinkova was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova, 6-7, 0-6.
- Through 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zhu has played 21.3 games per match and won 49.4% of them.
- Zhu has played 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.
- Blinkova has averaged 21.7 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.7% of the games.
- Blinkova has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.8% of those games.
- Zhu and Blinkova have met one time dating back to 2015, in the China Open qualifying round. Blinkova claimed victory in that match 6-4, 6-2.
- Blinkova and Zhu have played two total sets, with Blinkova taking two of them and Zhu zero.
- Blinkova has taken 12 games (66.7% win rate) against Zhu, who has secured six games.
- Blinkova and Zhu have played one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
