In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 67) faces Venus Williams.

In this Round of 32 match, Andreeva is favored (-350) against Williams (+240) .

Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 77.8% chance to win.

Mirra Andreeva Venus Williams -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 59.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.5

Sunday's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights

Andreeva lost 6-7, 3-6 against Anna Bondar in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne (her most recent match).

Williams is coming off a 6-1, 2-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.

Through 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Andreeva has played 20.5 games per match and won 58.5% of them.

In her one match on hard courts over the past 12 months, Andreeva has played an average of 31.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Williams has competed in 10 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 45.8% of the games. She averages 24.9 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Williams is averaging 22.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Andreeva and Williams have not matched up against each other since 2015.

