Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Sunday, Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 67) faces Venus Williams.
In this Round of 32 match, Andreeva is favored (-350) against Williams (+240) .
Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mirra Andreeva has a 77.8% chance to win.
|Mirra Andreeva
|Venus Williams
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|59.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.5
Mirra Andreeva vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights
- Andreeva lost 6-7, 3-6 against Anna Bondar in the Round of 16 of the Ladies Open Lausanne (her most recent match).
- Williams is coming off a 6-1, 2-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 24-ranked Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Through 20 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Andreeva has played 20.5 games per match and won 58.5% of them.
- In her one match on hard courts over the past 12 months, Andreeva has played an average of 31.0 games.
- In the past 12 months, Williams has competed in 10 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 45.8% of the games. She averages 24.9 games per match and 10.0 games per set.
- Williams is averaging 22.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Andreeva and Williams have not matched up against each other since 2015.
