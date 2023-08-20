The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes (.378 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .322 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 22 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 37 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 21.6% of his games this year, Reyes has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (37.8%), including four games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .366 AVG .255 .395 OBP .314 .493 SLG .362 7 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 4/4 2 SB 1

