Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 108-ranked Radu Albot meets No. 67 Daniel Elahi Galan.
In this Round of 64 match against Albot (+135), Galan is favored to win with -175 odds.
Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Radu Albot
|Daniel Elahi Galan
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights
- Albot is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 69-ranked Marcos Giron, 3-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.
- Galan is coming off a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.
- Albot has played 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Albot has played 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Galan has averaged 26.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of the games.
- Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Galan has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Albot and Galan have matched up in the last five years.
