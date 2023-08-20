In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 108-ranked Radu Albot meets No. 67 Daniel Elahi Galan.

In this Round of 64 match against Albot (+135), Galan is favored to win with -175 odds.

Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 63.6% chance to win.

Radu Albot Daniel Elahi Galan +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Radu Albot vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

Albot is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 69-ranked Marcos Giron, 3-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Galan is coming off a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6 loss at the hands of No. 86-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.

Albot has played 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 23.3 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

Albot has played 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Galan has averaged 26.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 48.9% of the games.

Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Galan has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 48.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Albot and Galan have matched up in the last five years.

