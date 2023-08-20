Rafael Devers vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Yankees.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 118 hits, batting .268 this season with 54 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 50th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Devers has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 24 games this season (20.7%), homering in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 43.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year (52 of 116), with two or more runs 14 times (12.1%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|55
|.280
|AVG
|.254
|.356
|OBP
|.322
|.496
|SLG
|.541
|28
|XBH
|26
|11
|HR
|17
|42
|RBI
|42
|39/24
|K/BB
|55/19
|1
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Schmidt (8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.76, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .270 batting average against him.
