Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox hit the field against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Yankees (-120). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers. Boston and its opponent have topped the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by bookmakers being 8.8.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a record of 24-22, a 52.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 59 of its 121 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 30-30 23-22 42-35 44-43 21-14

