How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.
- Fueled by 421 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.
- Boston has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.301 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josh Winckowski has been named the starter for the Red Sox and will make his first start this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 44 times this year.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Urías
