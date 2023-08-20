Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 141 home runs.

Fueled by 421 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .262 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.

Boston has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Boston has pitched to a 4.34 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.301 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Josh Winckowski has been named the starter for the Red Sox and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 44 times this year.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Jhony Brito 8/19/2023 Yankees W 8-1 Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Winckowski Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away James Paxton Cristian Javier 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Justin Verlander 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Jose Urquidy 8/24/2023 Astros - Away Kutter Crawford J.P. France 8/25/2023 Dodgers - Home - Julio Urías

