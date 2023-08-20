Gleyber Torres will lead the way for the New York Yankees (60-63) on Sunday, August 20, when they take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (65-58) at Yankee Stadium at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.76 ERA) vs Josh Winckowski - BOS (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Red Sox versus Yankees game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Red Sox (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Red Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 40 out of the 71 games, or 56.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 44-36 (55%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Yankees played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 31 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 31 times in 59 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +20000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.