Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 20
Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (60-63) and Boston Red Sox (65-58) going head to head at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on August 20.
The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (8-7) versus the Red Sox and Josh Winckowski (3-1).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 contests.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Boston is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (601 total).
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 15
|@ Nationals
|W 5-4
|Nick Pivetta vs Josiah Gray
|August 16
|@ Nationals
|L 6-2
|James Paxton vs MacKenzie Gore
|August 17
|@ Nationals
|L 10-7
|Chris Sale vs Patrick Corbin
|August 18
|@ Yankees
|W 8-3
|Brayan Bello vs Jhony Brito
|August 19
|@ Yankees
|W 8-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Gerrit Cole
|August 20
|@ Yankees
|-
|Josh Winckowski vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 21
|@ Astros
|-
|James Paxton vs Cristian Javier
|August 22
|@ Astros
|-
|Chris Sale vs Justin Verlander
|August 23
|@ Astros
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jose Urquidy
|August 24
|@ Astros
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs J.P. France
|August 25
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Julio Urías
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.