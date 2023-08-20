Reese McGuire vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire and his .481 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- McGuire has gotten a hit in 26 of 49 games this season (53.1%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 49 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- McGuire has picked up an RBI in 22.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.1% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 of 49 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.296
|AVG
|.246
|.306
|OBP
|.309
|.394
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|17/1
|K/BB
|22/6
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Yankees rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (154 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
