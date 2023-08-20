Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
On Sunday, Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 103 in the world) faces Roman Safiullin (No. 63) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.
With -650 odds, Safiullin is favored over Cerundolo (+425) for this matchup.
Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 20
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Roman Safiullin
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|65.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|34.8
Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Safiullin was beaten by No. 26-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64.
- In his last match on August 1, 2023, Cerundolo was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 versus Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.
- In his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Safiullin has played an average of 24.6 games (22.6 in best-of-three matches).
- On hard courts, Safiullin has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of games.
- In his 30 matches in the past year across all court types, Cerundolo is averaging 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.4% of those games.
- Safiullin and Cerundolo have not matched up against each other since 2015.
