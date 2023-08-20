On Sunday, Juan Manuel Cerundolo (No. 103 in the world) faces Roman Safiullin (No. 63) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

With -650 odds, Safiullin is favored over Cerundolo (+425) for this matchup.

Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roman Safiullin has an 86.7% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Juan Manuel Cerundolo -650 Odds to Win Match +425 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 65.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.8

Roman Safiullin vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Safiullin was beaten by No. 26-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

In his last match on August 1, 2023, Cerundolo was defeated 7-6, 4-6, 2-6 versus Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.

In his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Safiullin has played an average of 24.6 games (22.6 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Safiullin has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.3% of games.

In his 30 matches in the past year across all court types, Cerundolo is averaging 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.4% of those games.

Safiullin and Cerundolo have not matched up against each other since 2015.

