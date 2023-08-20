On Sunday, Julia Grabher (No. 54 in the world) meets Sloane Stephens (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.

In this Round of 32 match, Stephens is favored (-400) against Grabher (+280) .

Sloane Stephens vs. Julia Grabher Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Julia Grabher Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has an 80.0% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Julia Grabher -400 Odds to Win Match +280 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 60.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.6

Sloane Stephens vs. Julia Grabher Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023 (her most recent match), Stephens lost to Marketa Vondrousova 5-7, 3-6.

In her most recent match on July 25, 2023, Grabher came up short 4-6, 2-6 versus Diana Shnaider in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg.

Stephens has played 21.0 games per match in her 41 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Stephens has played 20.3 games per match and won 48.5% of them.

Grabher is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 38 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 47.7% of those games.

Grabher has played 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set while winning 43.5% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Stephens and Grabher have not competed against each other.

