How to Watch the Yankees vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 165 total home runs.
- New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .230 batting average.
- New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 518 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.254).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Schmidt is looking to record his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Braves
|L 11-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Max Fried
|8/15/2023
|Braves
|L 5-0
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Bryce Elder
|8/16/2023
|Braves
|L 2-0
|Away
|Randy Vasquez
|Charlie Morton
|8/18/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-3
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Brayan Bello
|8/19/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-1
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Kutter Crawford
|8/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Josh Winckowski
|8/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Josiah Gray
|8/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Patrick Corbin
|8/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Zach Eflin
|8/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Glasnow
