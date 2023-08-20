Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees will square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 165 total home runs.

New York ranks 22nd in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in the majors with a .230 batting average.

New York ranks 23rd in runs scored with 518 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 13 average in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

The Yankees have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.254).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (8-7 with a 4.76 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 25th of the season.

In his last time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Schmidt is trying to collect his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Schmidt is looking to record his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox L 8-3 Home Jhony Brito Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox L 8-1 Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Josh Winckowski 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow

