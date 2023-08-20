When the New York Yankees (60-63) and Boston Red Sox (65-58) meet at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, August 20, Clarke Schmidt will get the call for the Yankees, while the Red Sox will send Josh Winckowski to the hill. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at -110. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.76 ERA) vs Winckowski - BOS (3-1, 3.20 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 71 games this season and won 40 (56.3%) of those contests.

The Yankees have gone 44-36 (winning 55% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 1-3 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Red Sox have won in 31, or 52.5%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 31-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+140) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.