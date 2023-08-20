Ilya Ivashka (No. 96) will face Zhizhen Zhang (No. 62) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Sunday, August 20.

In the Round of 64, Zhang is the favorite against Ivashka, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Ilya Ivashka Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, August 20

Sunday, August 20 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Ilya Ivashka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhizhen Zhang has a 58.3% chance to win.

Zhizhen Zhang Ilya Ivashka -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Zhizhen Zhang vs. Ilya Ivashka Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Zhang was beaten by No. 46-ranked Arthur Fils, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

Ivashka last played on August 12, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 2-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 56-ranked Alexei Popyrin.

In his 55 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 25.1 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Zhang has played 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 25 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches).

Ivashka has played 45 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 26.6 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.8% of those games.

Ivashka has averaged 27.7 games per match (24.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 48.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Zhang and Ivashka have matched up in the last five years.

