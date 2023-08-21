On Monday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 64 in the world) faces Dominic Thiem (No. 83) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

In this Round of 64 match against Rinderknech (+100), Thiem is favored to win with -130 odds.

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 56.5% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Dominic Thiem +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Rinderknech was defeated 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 against Thiem in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open (his last match).

Thiem is coming off a 3-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez in the finals at the Generali Open.

In his 51 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Rinderknech has played an average of 25.3 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rinderknech has played an average of 24.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem has averaged 24.9 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.3% of the games.

Thiem is averaging 25.2 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On August 3, 2023, Rinderknech and Thiem matched up in the Generali Open quarterfinals. Thiem came out on top 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Thiem has taken two sets against Rinderknech (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Rinderknech's one.

Thiem and Rinderknech have squared off in 29 total games, with Thiem taking 16 and Rinderknech securing 13.

In one head-to-head match, Rinderknech and Thiem have averaged 29 games and three sets per match.

