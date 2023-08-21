In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 73-ranked Arthur Rinderknech meets No. 385 Omni Kumar.

Rinderknech carries -650 odds to claim a win versus Kumar (+400).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Omni Kumar Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Omni Kumar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has an 86.7% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Omni Kumar -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament - 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 60.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Omni Kumar Trends and Insights

Rinderknech is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 116-ranked Dominic Thiem, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals at the Generali Open.

Despite losing 4-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Illya Marchenko, Kumar remains in the tournament.

Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Rinderknech has played 25.3 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.2% of them.

On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 24.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.2% of games.

Kumar has averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) in his five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.5% of the games.

On hard courts, Kumar has played five matches and averaged 22.2 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 11.1 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Rinderknech and Kumar have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.