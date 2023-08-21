In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Monday, Xinyu Wang (ranked No. 56) takes on Clara Burel (No. 62).

Wang is getting -145 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 over Burel (+110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Clara Burel vs. Xinyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Clara Burel vs. Xinyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xinyu Wang has a 59.2% chance to win.

Clara Burel Xinyu Wang +110 Odds to Win Match -145 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Clara Burel vs. Xinyu Wang Trends and Insights

Burel is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over No. 97-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo in Sunday's qualifying round.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Wang took home the victory against No. 279-ranked Jamie Loeb, winning 7-5, 6-4.

Burel has played 35 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.4 games per match.

Through 17 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Burel has played 23.5 games per match and won 51.6% of them.

Wang is averaging 21.4 games per match in her 42 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.4% of those games.

Wang has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 50.9% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Burel and Wang have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.