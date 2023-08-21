Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Tennis in the Land
In a match slated for Monday, Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12 in rankings) will meet Clara Tauson (No. 90) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.
Krejcikova is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Tauson, who is +175.
Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information
- Tournament: The Tennis in the Land
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 21
- Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Clara Tauson
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+175
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+600
|36.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|14.3%
|43.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.6
Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights
- Tauson remains in the tournament despite coming up short 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Nadia Podoroska.
- In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Krejcikova went down 3-6, 5-7 versus Victoria Azarenka.
- Tauson has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.4 games per match.
- On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 49.8% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Krejcikova has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 56.3% of the games. She averages 20.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- On hard courts, Krejcikova has played 37 matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- On June 29, 2021, Tauson and Krejcikova played in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Krejcikova came out on top 6-3, 6-2.
- Krejcikova has secured two sets against Tauson (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Tauson's zero.
- Krejcikova and Tauson have squared off in 17 total games, and Krejcikova has won more often, securing 12 of them.
- In one match between Tauson and Krejcikova, they have played 17 games and two sets per match on average.
