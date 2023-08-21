In a match slated for Monday, Barbora Krejcikova (No. 12 in rankings) will meet Clara Tauson (No. 90) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.

Krejcikova is favored (-225) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Tauson, who is +175.

Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Barbora Krejcikova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Barbora Krejcikova +175 Odds to Win Match -225 - Odds to Win Tournament +600 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Clara Tauson vs. Barbora Krejcikova Trends and Insights

Tauson remains in the tournament despite coming up short 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Nadia Podoroska.

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Krejcikova went down 3-6, 5-7 versus Victoria Azarenka.

Tauson has played 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Tauson has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 18.6 games per match while winning 49.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Krejcikova has played 52 total matches (across all court types), winning 56.3% of the games. She averages 20.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

On hard courts, Krejcikova has played 37 matches and averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

On June 29, 2021, Tauson and Krejcikova played in the Wimbledon Round of 128. Krejcikova came out on top 6-3, 6-2.

Krejcikova has secured two sets against Tauson (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Tauson's zero.

Krejcikova and Tauson have squared off in 17 total games, and Krejcikova has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one match between Tauson and Krejcikova, they have played 17 games and two sets per match on average.

