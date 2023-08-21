In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 42-ranked Sebastian Baez against No. 70 Daniel Elahi Galan.

Galan carries -120 odds to win against Baez (-105).

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Sebastian Baez Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Sebastian Baez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniel Elahi Galan has a 54.5% chance to win.

Daniel Elahi Galan Sebastian Baez -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Daniel Elahi Galan vs. Sebastian Baez Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Galan beat Radu Albot 6-1, 7-5.

On August 5, 2023, Baez won his most recent match, 6-3, 6-1, over Dominic Thiem in the finals of the Generali Open.

Galan has played 45 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Galan has played an average of 25.7 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Baez has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.7% of the games.

Through 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Baez has averaged 21.3 games per match (19.9 in best-of-three matches) and 11.6 games per set, winning 40.8% of those games.

Galan and Baez each have put up one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on February 18, 2021, with Baez coming out on a top 7-5, 6-2.

Baez has claimed three sets against Galan (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Galan's two.

Baez and Galan have matched up for 51 total games, and Baez has won more often, securing 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Galan and Baez are averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets.

