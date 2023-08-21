In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, Constant Lestienne (ranked No. 105) faces Dominik Koepfer (No. 76).

Koepfer is the favorite (-200) in this match, compared to the underdog Lestienne, who is +155.

Dominik Koepfer vs. Constant Lestienne Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Dominik Koepfer vs. Constant Lestienne Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominik Koepfer has a 66.7% chance to win.

Dominik Koepfer Constant Lestienne -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Dominik Koepfer vs. Constant Lestienne Trends and Insights

Koepfer most recently played on August 4, 2023 in the semifinals of the Mifel Open, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 7-6, 1-6 loss to No. 19-ranked Alex de Minaur .

In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Lestienne was defeated 6-7, 3-6 against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Koepfer has played 13 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 23.2 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Through nine matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Koepfer has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.3% of them.

In the past year, Lestienne has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

On hard courts, Lestienne has played 34 matches and averaged 23.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Koepfer and Lestienne have played once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Vancouver, Canada Men Singles 2022 Round of 16. Lestienne won that matchup 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Lestienne and Koepfer have played three total sets, with Lestienne taking two of them and Koepfer one.

Lestienne has the upper hand in 33 total games against Koepfer, capturing 18 of them.

In one match between Koepfer and Lestienne, they have played 33.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

