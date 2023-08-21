No. 57-ranked Emma Navarro will face No. 68 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Tennis in the Land Round of 32 on Monday, August 21.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Sasnovich (+105), Navarro is the favorite with -135 odds.

Emma Navarro vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Emma Navarro vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 57.4% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Aliaksandra Sasnovich -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament - 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Emma Navarro vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Trends and Insights

Navarro is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 36-ranked Petra Martic, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Sasnovich is coming off a 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 286-ranked Fernanda Contreras Gomez in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Navarro has played 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

Through 10 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Navarro has played 22.8 games per match and won 49.6% of them.

Sasnovich has averaged 22.6 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.4% of the games.

Sasnovich has averaged 23.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Sasnovich have not met on the court.

