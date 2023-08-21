In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 64 on Monday, No. 94-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta faces No. 72 Quentin Halys.

In this Round of 64 matchup versus Diaz Acosta (+310), Halys is favored with -450 odds.

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. Quentin Halys Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. Quentin Halys Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Quentin Halys has an 81.8% chance to win.

Facundo Diaz Acosta Quentin Halys +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Facundo Diaz Acosta vs. Quentin Halys Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Diaz Acosta was eliminated by No. 162-ranked Sho Shimabukuro, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

Halys is coming off a 6-3, 2-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon.

Diaz Acosta has played 26.3 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On hard courts, Diaz Acosta has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.3 games per match (28.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.2% of games.

Halys has played 42 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 27.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.8% of those games.

In 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, Halys has averaged 25.5 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 50.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Diaz Acosta and Halys have played in the last five years.

