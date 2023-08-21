No. 264-ranked Illya Marchenko will face No. 110 Rinky Hijikata in the Winston-Salem Open Round of 64 on Monday, August 21.

Hijikata is getting -160 odds to claim a win versus Marchenko (+125).

Illya Marchenko vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Illya Marchenko vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 61.5% chance to win.

Illya Marchenko Rinky Hijikata +125 Odds to Win Match -160 - Odds to Win Tournament +6600 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 47.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.1

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Illya Marchenko vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

Marchenko is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 383-ranked Omni Kumar in Sunday's qualifying round.

Hijikata most recently played on August 12, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open and was taken down 3-6, 3-6 by No. 67-ranked Dusan Lajovic.

Through seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Marchenko has played 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.6% of them.

On hard courts, Marchenko has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.6% of games.

In his 28 matches in the past year across all court types, Hijikata is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.0% of those games.

Through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Hijikata has averaged 24.8 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 46.9% of those games.

On June 12, 2022, Marchenko and Hijikata met in the ATP Challenger Ilkley, Great Britain Men Singles 2022 qualifying round. Hijikata came out on top 6-3, 6-7, 7-6.

Hijikata has clinched two sets versus Marchenko (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Marchenko's one.

Hijikata and Marchenko have competed in 35 total games, and Hijikata has won more often, securing 19 of them.

Marchenko and Hijikata have faced off one time, averaging 35 games and three sets per match.

