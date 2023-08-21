The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .564 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .288 with 41 walks and 72 runs scored.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 28th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 81 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 44.6% of his games this season, Turner has tallied at least one RBI. In 20 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56 of 112 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .311 AVG .263 .367 OBP .345 .489 SLG .488 22 XBH 24 9 HR 11 38 RBI 41 37/17 K/BB 43/24 1 SB 3

Astros Pitching Rankings