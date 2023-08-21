Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
On Monday, Luca van Assche (No. 68 in the world) meets Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (No. 497) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.
van Assche is getting -165 odds to win against Kwiatkowski (+130).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 21
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 62.3% chance to win.
|Luca van Assche
|Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
|-165
|Odds to Win Match
|+130
|+3300
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|62.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|43.5%
|2.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|50.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions
- Marco Cecchinato vs Max Purcell
- Constant Lestienne vs Dominik Koepfer
- Quentin Halys vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
- Jack Draper vs Nuno Borges
Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Trends and Insights
- In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, van Assche was eliminated by No. 78-ranked Max Purcell, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.
- Kwiatkowski reached the Round of 64 by defeating Andrey Kuznetsov 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday.
- Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), van Assche has played 25.6 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.3% of them.
- van Assche has played 28.9 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Kwiatkowski has played six matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 19.2 games per match (19.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 55.7% of those games.
- Through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kwiatkowski has averaged 19.2 games per match (19.2 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.
- van Assche and Kwiatkowski have not matched up against each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.