On Monday, Luca van Assche (No. 68 in the world) meets Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (No. 497) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open.

van Assche is getting -165 odds to win against Kwiatkowski (+130).

Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca van Assche has a 62.3% chance to win.

Luca van Assche Thai-Son Kwiatkowski -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament - 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Luca van Assche vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Western & Southern Open, van Assche was eliminated by No. 78-ranked Max Purcell, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

Kwiatkowski reached the Round of 64 by defeating Andrey Kuznetsov 6-1, 6-0 on Sunday.

Through 30 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), van Assche has played 25.6 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.3% of them.

van Assche has played 28.9 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) in his eight matches on hard courts over the past year.

Kwiatkowski has played six matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 19.2 games per match (19.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 55.7% of those games.

Through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kwiatkowski has averaged 19.2 games per match (19.2 in best-of-three matches) and 8.8 games per set, winning 55.7% of those games.

van Assche and Kwiatkowski have not matched up against each other since 2015.

