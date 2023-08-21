In a match scheduled for Monday, Jasmine Paolini (No. 35 in rankings) will meet Magdalena Frech (No. 75) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.

Paolini is favored (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Frech, who is +120.

Magdalena Frech vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Magdalena Frech vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jasmine Paolini has a 60.8% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Jasmine Paolini +120 Odds to Win Match -155 - Odds to Win Tournament +1800 45.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.8% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 48 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52

Magdalena Frech vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Frech beat No. 78-ranked Tamara Korpatsch, 6-3, 6-3.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open, Paolini was defeated 3-6, 2-6 against Cori Gauff.

Frech has played 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match.

Frech has played 20.5 games per match in her 35 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Paolini has played 45 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.

Paolini has averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.

On April 26, 2023, Frech and Paolini matched up in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 128. Frech secured the win 6-2, 6-3.

In two total sets against one another, Frech has clinched two, while Paolini has claimed zero.

Frech has bettered Paolini in 12 of 17 total games between them, good for a 70.6% win rate.

Frech and Paolini have faced off one time, averaging 17 games and two sets per match.

