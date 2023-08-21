Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Winston-Salem Open
On Monday, Richard Gasquet (No. 53 in the world) meets Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Huesler (-105), Gasquet is favored to win with -120 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information
- Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, August 21
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Marc-Andrea Huesler
|Richard Gasquet
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|49.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions
- Marco Cecchinato vs Max Purcell
- Quentin Halys vs Facundo Diaz Acosta
- Constant Lestienne vs Dominik Koepfer
- Jack Draper vs Nuno Borges
Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights
- In his last match at the Winston-Salem Open, Huesler advanced over Alexander Shevchenko via walkover.
- In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Gasquet went down 4-6, 3-6 against Adrian Mannarino.
- Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Huesler has played 26.9 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.8% of them.
- Huesler has played 26.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Gasquet has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.7% of the games.
- Gasquet has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.
- Huesler and Gasquet have not played each other since 2015.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.