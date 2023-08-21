On Monday, Richard Gasquet (No. 53 in the world) meets Marc-Andrea Huesler (No. 86) in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Huesler (-105), Gasquet is favored to win with -120 odds.

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 54.5% chance to win.

Marc-Andrea Huesler Richard Gasquet -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 49.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.9

Marc-Andrea Huesler vs. Richard Gasquet Trends and Insights

In his last match at the Winston-Salem Open, Huesler advanced over Alexander Shevchenko via walkover.

In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Gasquet went down 4-6, 3-6 against Adrian Mannarino.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Huesler has played 26.9 games per match (25.1 in best-of-three matches) and won 48.8% of them.

Huesler has played 26.5 games per match (25.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Gasquet has averaged 24.3 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 53 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.7% of the games.

Gasquet has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.

Huesler and Gasquet have not played each other since 2015.

