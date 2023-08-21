In the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, Zhizhen Zhang (ranked No. 62) meets Marton Fucsovics (No. 56).

Against the underdog Zhang (+130), Fucsovics is the favorite (-165) to make it to the Round of 16.

Marton Fucsovics vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Marton Fucsovics vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 62.3% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Zhizhen Zhang -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Marton Fucsovics vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

Fucsovics came up short 5-7, 4-6 against Alexander Shevchenko in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).

Zhang advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 96-ranked Ilya Ivashka 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Sunday.

Fucsovics has played 26.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Fucsovics has played 26.0 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Zhang is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.

In 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Zhang has averaged 25.0 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 50.4% of those games.

Fucsovics and Zhang have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Tennis Napoli Open Round of 32. Zhang won that matchup 6-4, 7-6.

Zhang and Fucsovics have squared off in two total sets, with Zhang claiming two of them and Fucsovics zero.

Zhang has taken down Fucsovics in 13 of 23 total games between them, good for a 56.5% winning percentage.

In one head-to-head match, Fucsovics and Zhang have averaged 23 games and two sets per match.

