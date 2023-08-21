Marco Cecchinato (No. 111) will take on Max Purcell (No. 70) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, August 21.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Purcell is the favorite (-1200) against Cecchinato (+650) .

Max Purcell vs. Marco Cecchinato Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Marco Cecchinato Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 92.3% chance to win.

Max Purcell Marco Cecchinato -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

Max Purcell vs. Marco Cecchinato Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Purcell was beaten by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, in the quarterfinals.

In his last match on July 31, 2023, Cecchinato was defeated 2-6, 2-6 versus Daniel Elahi Galan in the Round of 32 of the Generali Open.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Purcell has played 25.6 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.4% of them.

In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Purcell has played an average of 24.6 games (23.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 28 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Cecchinato is averaging 22.0 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Cecchinato has played three matches and averaged 16.3 games per match (16.3 in best-of-three matches) and 12.3 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Purcell has two wins, while Cecchinato has zero. In their last match on January 8, 2023, Purcell came out on top 6-2, 3-2.

Purcell and Cecchinato have faced off in five sets against each other, with Purcell taking four of them.

Purcell has the upper hand in 45 total games versus Cecchinato, capturing 26 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Purcell and Cecchinato have averaged 22.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

