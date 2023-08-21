In the Winston-Salem Open Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring Darian King versus No. 99 Michael Mmoh.

Mmoh is favored (-350) in this match, compared to the underdog King, who is +260.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Michael Mmoh vs. Darian King Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Michael Mmoh vs. Darian King Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Michael Mmoh has a 77.8% chance to win.

Michael Mmoh Darian King -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament - 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 58.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Michael Mmoh vs. Darian King Trends and Insights

Mmoh is coming off a defeat to No. 45-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open.

King defeated Strong Kirchheimer 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Mmoh has played 26 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 28.6 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches).

In his 20 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mmoh has played an average of 26.7 games (24.7 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, King has played two total matches (across all court types), winning 50.0% of the games. He averages 29.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

King is averaging 29.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set through two matches on hard courts in the past year.

In head-to-head matches, Mmoh has three wins, while King has one. In their last match on November 5, 2019, Mmoh came out on top 6-3, 2-6, 6-0.

Mmoh and King have competed in nine sets against on another, with Mmoh capturing six of them.

Mmoh has taken down King in 42 of 74 total games between them, good for a 56.8% win rate.

In their four matches against each other, Mmoh and King are averaging 18.5 games and 2.3 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.