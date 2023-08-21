On Monday, Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16 in the world) takes on Nadia Podoroska (No. 71) in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land.

With -300 odds, Kudermetova is favored over Podoroska (+225) in this matchup.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 75.0% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Veronika Kudermetova +225 Odds to Win Match -300 - Odds to Win Tournament +500 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Today's Tennis in the Land Previews & Predictions

Nadia Podoroska vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 92-ranked Clara Tauson 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday, Podoroska reached the Round of 32.

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Kudermetova was defeated 4-6, 5-7 versus Venus Williams.

Podoroska has played 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match.

Podoroska has played 20.7 games per match in her 11 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Kudermetova is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.3% of those games.

Kudermetova has played 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 53.7% of games.

Podoroska and Kudermetova have not competed against each other since 2015.

