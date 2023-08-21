Jack Draper (No. 123) will face Nuno Borges (No. 79) in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, August 21.

Compared to the underdog Borges (+210), Draper is favored (-275) to advance to the Round of 32.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Nuno Borges vs. Jack Draper Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuno Borges vs. Jack Draper Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 73.3% chance to win.

Nuno Borges Jack Draper +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuno Borges vs. Jack Draper Trends and Insights

Borges last played on August 12, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 defeat by No. 68-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan .

In his last match, which was scheduled for May 29, 2023 at the French Open, Draper was eliminated against Tomas Martin Etcheverry via walkover.

Borges has played 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 27.1 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 21 matches over the past year on hard courts, Borges has played 27.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.7% of them.

Draper has averaged 22.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 32 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 54.1% of the games.

On hard courts, Draper has played 26 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Borges and Draper have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.