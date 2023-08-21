Pablo Reyes -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on August 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Yankees.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .331 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 23 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has homered in two of 38 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (21.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (10.5%).

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (15 of 38), with two or more runs four times (10.5%).

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .366 AVG .280 .395 OBP .333 .493 SLG .380 7 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 4/4 2 SB 2

