As of August 21 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New England Betting Insights

New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of eight Patriots games last season went over the point total.

New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Patriots went 4-4 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.

New England won one game as an underdog (1-7) a year ago, and went 7-1 as the favored team.

In the AFC East the Patriots were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Patriots Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Stevenson also had 69 catches for 421 yards and one TD.

Click here to read about Stevenson's 2023 fantasy outlook!

In 14 games, Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

Also, Jones rushed for 102 yards and one TD.

Should you draft Jones in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 15 games for the Cowboys a season ago, Ezekiel Elliott ran for 876 yards (58.4 per game) and 12 TDs.

In 16 games played with the Chiefs, JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Click here to learn more about Smith-Schuster's 2023 fantasy value!

As a tone-setter on defense, Matthew Judon posted 60 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 16 games last year.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +800 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2500 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1500 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +1000 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2500 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2500 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +6000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +1000 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

Odds are current as of August 21 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.