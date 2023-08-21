In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on Monday, Mitchell Krueger (ranked No. 278) meets Pavel Kotov (No. 98).

Kotov has -125 odds to earn a win versus Krueger (+100).

Pavel Kotov vs. Mitchell Krueger Match Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Pavel Kotov vs. Mitchell Krueger Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Pavel Kotov has a 55.6% chance to win.

Pavel Kotov Mitchell Krueger -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament - 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Today's Winston-Salem Open Previews & Predictions

Pavel Kotov vs. Mitchell Krueger Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Hamburg European Open, Kotov was beaten by No. 159-ranked Jozef Kovalik, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

Krueger will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Inaki Montes-de la Torre in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Kotov has played 23.9 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kotov has played an average of 22.7 games (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

Krueger is averaging 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 15 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 51.6% of those games.

Krueger has played 15 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set while winning 51.6% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Kotov and Krueger have not matched up on the court.

