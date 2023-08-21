In the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land on Monday, Martina Trevisan (ranked No. 53) takes on Peyton Stearns (No. 58).

In this Round of 32 match, Stearns is the favorite (-125) against Trevisan (+100) .

Peyton Stearns vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The Tennis in the Land

The Tennis in the Land Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, August 21

Monday, August 21 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Peyton Stearns vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 55.6% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Martina Trevisan -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament - 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Peyton Stearns vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her most recent match), Stearns lost to Daria Kasatkina 2-6, 1-6.

Despite coming up short 1-6, 6-3, 3-6 in the qualifying round versus Xiyu Wang, Trevisan remains in the tournament.

In her 31 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Stearns has played an average of 22.8 games.

On hard courts, Stearns has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 48.6% of games.

In the past year, Trevisan has played 39 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.0% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Through 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Trevisan has averaged 20.3 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 48.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Stearns and Trevisan have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

