The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.389 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Yankees.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 121 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .272 with 56 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Devers is batting .476 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 74 of 117 games this year (63.2%) Devers has picked up a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

In 21.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has driven in a run in 51 games this season (43.6%), including 21 games with more than one RBI (17.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (45.3%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 56 .280 AVG .263 .356 OBP .332 .496 SLG .563 28 XBH 28 11 HR 18 42 RBI 43 39/24 K/BB 55/20 1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings