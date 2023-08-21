Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who gets the start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Red Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Sox vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -135 +110 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Red Sox were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Red Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Boston games have gone over the point total four times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.9 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 32, or 53.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston is 22-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 60 of 122 chances this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 3-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-28 31-30 24-22 42-35 45-43 21-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.