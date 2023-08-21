How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox will take the field on Monday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Location: Houston, Texas
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 143 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 425 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 607 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank eighth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- Boston averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.34 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.302 WHIP this season.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton (7-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 17th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.
- In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.
- Paxton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-2
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jhony Brito
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-1
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|W 6-5
|Away
|Josh Winckowski
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Cristian Javier
|8/22/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Justin Verlander
|8/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Jose Urquidy
|8/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|J.P. France
|8/25/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Julio Urías
|8/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Bobby Miller
